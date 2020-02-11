TT win Jr Fed Cup qualifier opener

TT’s Jr Fed Cup Pre-Qualifier team, L-R, Aalisha Alexis, Keesa Lee Young, Cameron Wong and coach Anthony Jeremiah. -

TT produced a winning start to its 2020 North/Central America and Caribbean Pre-Qualifying Junior Fed Cup Tournament Under-16 by recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Suriname when action served off in La Libertad, El Salvador, on Monday.

Seeded at sixth and competing out of Group D, TT’s Cameron Wong won her opening Singles match 6-3, 6-1 against Paula Koorndijk. Aalisha Alexis then made it 2-0 as he disposed of Jamila Sadiek 6-4 6-4. Wong then teamed up with compatriot Keesa Lee Young to complete the TT sweep as they beat Aila Koorndijk and Karney De Mees 6-3 6-4 in the lone Doubles encounter.

The national team now shift focus to Tuesday’s second group meeting against Jamaica and will complete the round robin stage when they face fourth ranked nation, Barbados, on Wednesday. The TT trio recently returned from a week-long training camp at the famed Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy in Florida.

Additionally, the winner of this pre-qualifying tourney will advance to compete alongside Canada, Mexico and USA in another higher level qualifier meet.

The top two teams from this stage will then do battle with other zonal qualifiers across the globe in the main draw.

Meanwhile, TT’s boys team of Kamran McIntosh Ross, Ethan Wong and Tobagonian Shae Millington captured a historic bronze medal in the male equivalent on Friday. They conquered Dominican Republic 201 while Costa Rica trumped El Salvador for the gold medal.