TT ranked No 1 in CAZOVA

ACCORDING to the latest North, Central America and Caribbean Confederation (NORCECA) rankings, TT is ranked at number one in the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) zone and 10th overall among the region’s 41 national federations.

In a press release issued by TT Volleyball Federation delegate vice-president Daymian Stewart said TT received the credible rating for its results over the last quadrennial in both versions of the game (indoor and beach volleyball).

Among the national federations, TT’s national indoor programmes come in behind USA, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica respectively.

This ranking confirms TT’s programmes as the best in its zone of CAZOVA and above all teams of the neighbouring zone of ECVA (Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association).

The senior women’s indoor team remains the flagship programme and the greatest contributor to the country’s overall ranking. TT, aWorld Championship participant

is also ranked sixth of the 41 national federations behind USA, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada and rivals Mexico respectively. Being ranked ahead of Cuba, the multiple world and Olympic champion, is also considered a major highlight for the women’s team.

Additionally, among the indoor females, the Under-20 team is ranked 14th. The Under-18s ranked 15th and the Under-23 team remains unranked because of non-participation. The women’s beach volleyball team is also positioned at 12th.

In the males, the senior men’s indoor team is ranked eighth and both the Under-23 and Under-18 teams are ranked 14th. Similarly, the Under-23s remain unranked because of non-participation. The men’s beach volleyball team also sits in seventh position.

Stewart believes the position of the national programme was not an overnight phenomenon and is based on the combination of 15 years of hard work and results achieved from a 2005 strategic planning meeting driven by late prime minister Patrick Manning.

Stewart credits the fraternity’s successful journey to NORCECA president Cristobal Marte Hoffiz’s leadership and opportunities, the Ministry of Sport, Sportt and UTT – Funding, Facilities and Technical support and the athletes, staff and support personnel for their tremendous sacrifice and commitment.