Teen stabbed by schoolgirls in Belmont

A 16-year-old schoolgirl is being treated for stab wounds she received when she was attacked by two other girls in Belmont on Monday afternoon.

Police said the girl, a student of Providence Girls' College, was standing at the corner of Belle Eau Road and Belmont Circular Road at around 2.58 pm when she was attacked by two girls from another school.

She was stabbed three times with a compass from a geometry pan.

The girl was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was treated.