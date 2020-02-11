San Fernando mayor: Crime is everybody’s business

San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello - Lincoln Holder

The San Fernando mayor and a parliamentary secretary in the National Security Ministry are calling on citizens to participate in reducing crime.

The ministry’s National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) partnered with the San Fernando City Corporation and hosted an event titled Creating a Culture of Crime Prevention with real Carnival Vibes.

At Library Corner in San Fernando on Friday last week, Junia Regrello said: "As the mayor of San Fernando, I am taking action to further that goal as it relates to crime prevention for safer, more secure and resilient communities."

Saying crime is everybody’s business, Regrello added that with the support of the Ministry, the NCPP has looked to engage, educate and empower communities to make crime prevention a shared responsibility to achieve safer communities.

Speaking on behalf of the line minister, parliamentary secretary Glenda Jennings-Smith told the gathering that crime is multi-dimensional.

Jennings-Smith, a retired assistant commissioner of police, who worked in the Southern Division, called on the public to "do something to get back the country to the peaceful, loving, beautiful atmosphere that we have grown accustomed to."

She added: "It requires every single person to make that commitment to take our country back again. I beg of you, get on board. This is your country, do what you can. Let us all do our part to make a difference."