Red Force manager pleased with 4th round display

DAVID FURLONGE, manager of the TT Red Force, is pleased with the team’s display against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, in the fourth round of the Regional Four Day Championship, last weekend, at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

In a rain-affected contest, the Red Force declared their first innings on 373 runs of the loss of nine wickets. The Volcanoes were on 293/8 when the game was called off as a no-result.

But Furlonge was impressed with the team’s response, after suffering a crushing 219-run defeat to defending champions Guyana Jaguars, in the third round.

Furlonge, in a telephone interview, on Monday, said, “Dominica was rainy. We did well in the batting area. We scored over 350-plus. We got two batsmen making hundreds (Jason Mohammed’s 118 and Yannick Ottley’s 106), which is very good for the team.

“We decided, at 288/2, to go for runs, to try and declare as quickly as possible, because of the weather,” continued Furlonge. “Unfortunately, we lost two days play (in total) but we still ended up well.

“The bowlers were very good. We didn’t drop many catches, which was an improvement. So, we look forward (to the next games).”

The Red Force have travelled to Barbados to face the Pride, at the Kensington Oval, on Thursday.

“We just arrived in Barbados,” said Furlonge. “The weather here is a bit cloudy. When you look at the weather forecast, it’s predicted for some rain (on Tuesday) but, hopefully, by the time Thursday comes around, the weather will be better.”

Furlonge added, “We go to practice (on Tuesday) morning and Wednesday evening at Kensington Oval.”

The Red Force manager mentioned, “The selectors decided that they’ll be staying with the 13 (man-squad) that went to Dominica.”

Furlonge noted, “The confidence of the players is high. Jason Mohammed is in excellent form. He looks confident. Ottley getting his first hundred (at First Class level). I think we will give the Bajans a good fight.”