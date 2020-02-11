Photos of the day: February 11

MY POINT IS: Public Utilities Minister Senator Robert Le Hunte makes a point during his contribution to debate on the Interception of Communication (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to empower the state to use communications intercepted in prison as evidence in court. - Vidya Thurab

Starting today, Newsday will publish five photos that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value.

We'd also like to show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure. If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Look out for this feature every day on our website.