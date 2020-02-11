N Touch
Photos of the day: February 11

MY POINT IS: Public Utilities Minister Senator Robert Le Hunte makes a point during his contribution to debate on the Interception of Communication (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to empower the state to use communications intercepted in prison as evidence in court. - Vidya Thurab

Starting today, Newsday will publish five photos that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value.

We'd also like to show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure. If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Look out for this feature every day on our website.

KAISO, KAISO: Joshua Hinds of St Benedict's College, San Fernando delivers a powerdul performance of his song Luv Up Meh Culture at Junior Calypso auditions at City Hall Auditorium, San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

SLEEPING ON THE JOB: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh tests out one of the beds during his tour of the St James Medical Complex which was outfitted to accommodate relocation of the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital. Standing from left are. Dr Suresh Pooran and NWRHA chairman Lisa Agard. - SUREASH CHOLAI

EXTEMPO SHOT: Lady Syntax performs at the National Extempo semi-finals on Monday night at Kaiso House, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

IN MOTION: A member of the Diego Martin Footprints group performs at the rededication ceremony for the Diego Martin Central community centre. - Ayanna Kinsale

