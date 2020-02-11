Past pupils raise funds for Sando school lab

Past pupils of the San Fernando Central Secondary School (SFCSS) are raising funds for an information technology (IT) lab to provide an "ideal space" where students can go to and set up promptly.

Owing to the absence of an IT lab, students must take their laptops to and from classes which is time-consuming and inconvenient.

The past pupils who called themselves the Modsec Crew intend to refurbish and convert a room into the lab.

SFCSS, formerly San Fernando Government Secondary, at Todd Street is popularly known as Modsec.

The Modsec Crew hosts its Roll Call 2020 reunion and fund-raising event on February 29 at the school’s auditorium from 7 pm.

People can register and/or donate via www.modsec.org.

"This way we can make a difference in the education and well-being of the current students and for those to come," said Carlstien Lutchmedial who spoke on behalf of the Modsec Crew.

Tickets cost TT $300/US $45. The dress code is semi-formal.

Lutchmedial told Newsday that attendees can look forward to enjoying the evening with classmates from 1962 to the present. They can also look forward to socialising and catching up on what they have been doing, their careers, what they do for fun, their travels, their children and grandchildren.

Lutchmedial said, "This event promises to be one of fun, entertainment, dinner and dance. This will be an evening to enjoy, remember the good old days and renew some old friendships."

Lutchmedial, who lives in the US, is a safety and manufacturing engineer as well as an international consultant and speaker.

He is an expert in the field of health and safety as it relates to the oil and gas industry.

Apart from being a veteran in the US Army, he is also the author of several books including NEBOSH International Certificate in Oil and Gas Study Guide (Vol 1).

Lutchmedial added: "We are inviting all alumni to this celebration of youth and its memories, and an opportunity to return to the roots of success and build on the future of our youths. A commemorative Polo shirt is also available to mark the event."

He is encouraging past and current pupils to come out and enjoy a specially prepared dinner by "master chef Damian Edwards, a Modsec alumnus." People can also look forward to dancing to music from another alumnus, Terry Curtis, who promises to take them back in times to present.

Other activities at the reunion include a current student talent show, largest alumni year turn out, a most popular teacher, best alumni entertainer etc.

People who are interested in buying tickets or donating can contact members of the Modsec Crew at 684-4550, 620-3972, 310-0701, 740-7958 and (917) 324-0746.