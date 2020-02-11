Moruga residents save beached whales

A villager pours water on a whale that washed ashore at La Lune Village, Moruga, on Monday morning. -

On Monday morning, when a whale washed up on a beach in La Lune Village, Moruga, residents came to the rescue and safely returned it to the ocean.

Reports said at about 6 am, resident Claudius Jackson saw the whale near the shoreline. He alerted other villagers, who began pouring water on it. They also tried to push the stranded mammal back into the water.

Several hours later, with the help of police and game wardens from the Ministry of Agriculture's Forestry Division, the whale was relocated to La Retreaite beach, Moruga, and released.

However, while the first whale was being released, two more whales washed up in La Lune Village. Both were later taken to La Retreaite beach and released by rescuers.