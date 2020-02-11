Man and dog shot dead

Crime scene investigators dust for finger prints, at the scene where Marlon Le Guerre was murdered early on Tuesday morning at Embacadere. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

A masked gunman shot and killed a 45-year-old man and his dog on Tuesday morning at the family’s Embacadere, San Fernando home. Dead are Marlon Le Guerre, and the dog, a mastiff.

Police said at about 8.30 am, the gunman who was dressed in black, ran through a track and into Le Guerre’s home at Circular Drive Extension. Residents heard several gunshots and contacted police.

Le Guerre who was in the gallery of his home was shot several times. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died. The dog died at the scene. A resident told Newsday that Le Guerre had just returned from dropping his children off at school in San Fernando.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said, "That killer is not from this area. We do not know that person." Another man said he heard the gunshots and ran in the opposite direction.

ASP Andrew John, Sgts Teeluck and Ramjag, Cpl Elbourne, PCs Mohess, George, Lewis and others from the Southern Division and Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) were at the scene. No arrest has been made. Police and residents do not know the dog’s name.