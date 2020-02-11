Isaiah hopes selfie captures groovy crown

Soca artiste Anderson McPhee, stage name Isaiah, performs at NTSM-The Event semi-finals at Junction Pub, Buccoo last month. Isaiah also qualified for the final of the International Soca Monarch in Trinidad. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

SHAUN BIGGART-HUTCHINSON

Excited and confident since winning a place to perform at the International Soca Monarch [ISM] finals, Tobagonian Anderson "Isaiah" McPhee has ambitious plans for his Soca Slide and for taking music forward in Tobago.

This is not McPhee’s first time in the later stages of either the New Tobago Soca Monarch [NTSM] or the ISM, having achieved a semifinal spot at the 2017 edition with the song ‘F in she CC’ [Feathers in her Carnival Costume]. This time the Patience Hill-based artist is vying for the Groovy category’s $500,000 prize.

The experienced entertainer has worked with David Rudder and Charlie’s Roots, performed at Tobago’s Jazz Festival with the LAJ Family as well as toured with the Jackie Johnson Excel Band. With his colleagues from the Baby Thorne Studios in Bagatelle, he has captured the hotel market performing music from all genres over several years at many of Tobago’s top establishments.

After a two-year break from competing for the Soca Monarch this year he’s back with this new song and as he prepares for his Fantastic Friday performance with a just launched selfie promotion campaign, Isaiah talked about the birth of the Soca Slide, his musical history and far-sighted goal of strengthening the quality of Tobago’s music and supporting its artistes.

Still buzzing from his ISM semifinal performance, the Glen Road, Scarborough-born singer described the experience at Arima’s Velodrome last week.

“Being the second time that I ever entered any Soca Monarch and the second time qualifying for Trinidad, the experience was phenomenal for me. Having a song that was never played in Trinidad and getting the crowd response, especially with the 'Pose, take a selfie,’ everyone was moving – there was no person standing still for that.”

The song with the catchy chorus and audience participation hook has its birth in collaboration with producer Andre Thorne. McPhee explains the origins of the Tobago-written, conceived and produced song.

“We were in the Baby Thorne Studios and I realised in Tobago they like the Electric Slide and that if we could take the Electric Slide and put it into a riddim and get people to respond, that it could work – that was where the magic start.”

Recognising the obsession with cell-phones the "take a selfie" catch phrase found its way into the song’s lyrics and the rest is history. Tapping into the cell phone culture McPhee has also launched a challenge to promote his song.

“You take a selfie with a sheet of paper telling why you love Tobago and why you love the Soca Slide and you get the opportunity to win a trip for two to Tobago.”

Since the song was showcased at the NTSM-The Event semifinals in Tobago a fortnight ago and then at the ISM clash in Arima, the response has been phenomenal. And having introduced it to several of Tobago’s prestigious hotels the routine has been launched on an international scale as well.

“It is already known in other countries; the first people who started doing the Soca Slide and taking selfies were the international visitors – we had English, Italians, and Canadians doing the Soca Slide. One of the reasons why we did the song as we did it is because most songs after Carnival die a natural death; we wanted to do a song that would have a long life.”

Having combined an earlier hotel management career with his love for music, and more than dabbled with performing for close to two decades, longevity and versatility are virtues he takes seriously.

The Trinity College Secondary School alumni furthered his education with an MBA and currently works as a Tobago Regional Health Authority [TRHA] environmental services manager but has never lost sight of his ambitions as a performer. Reminiscing on an affection which has seen him perform at major fetes in Trinidad and at the Tobago Jazz Festival he recalled, “Well I always loved music because music is what gives me my relaxation. As a teenager I started working at Music Craft studios …in Petit Bourg with Ossie Merez. I worked on hits like ‘I’ll Always be There For You’ and ‘Ribbons’ by Marilyn Williams. I did some work with David Rudder and Charlie’s Roots. I was the singer for top bands Jackie Johnson Excel. You name the fete we have been there and I have also been the lead singer of Tobago’s LAJ Family.”

Grateful to the NTSM–The Event for the opportunity to compete for the Tobago title on February 20, Isaiah is certain good things will come from his appearance at the International Soca Monarch finals.

“The show we are planning to take down (Trinidad) is going to be something different and something they have never seen; the style and energy [that] will go into it will be totally different. The most important thing we are going for in the Soca Monarch in Trinidad is to earn the respect that an artiste from Tobago can offer something for Trinidad.

"Right after Carnival we are going to release a reggae track called One, Two, Three Step…I will also release a reggae remake version of Suddenly, a Billie Ocean song; the official video will be launched right after Carnival. You don’t just get a soca artiste [with me], you get a versatile artiste and there are lots of opportunities to take soca music to the world.”

Looking further than the ISM finals McPhee is intent on pushing Tobagonian artistes and soca in Tobago towards a direction which matches the talent which he maintains exists on the island.

“It is something I would like to do if I win the Groovy [category], reach out to some of the younger artistes and do collaborations with them. I would like to use that hype that would be around not just for myself but to help the younger artistes to develop.”

As to representing Tobago in the ISM finals, he is justifiably proud.

“They will get a true international show and sit back and give Tobago the respect that we deserve – which is more important than even coming first. We’re looking for Tobagonians to come out and support and make sure the flag says Tobago on Fantastic Friday.”