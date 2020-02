Congrats to ASJA Boys College at 60

THE EDITOR: ASJA Boys College, San Fernando, is 60 years old.

Its focus is on promoting a higher level of learning. Its motto is “Strive to Excel.”

The school started with 104 students and three teachers. It has grown to 668 students and 37 teachers.

I congratulate principal Alim Ali and wish him and his team continued success..

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town