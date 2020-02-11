Charles to step down as Chief Sec

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has announced he will be stepping down from the post on April 30, 2020. The decision by Charles ends almost two weeks of wrangling after a heated PNM internal election battle which climaxed with a runoff between Charles and Tracy Davidson-Celestine on January 26.

Davidson-Celestine, the TT Ambassador to Costa Rica, defeated Charles and was named the first female political leader of the PNM Tobago Council. After her historic victory, the new Tobago Council leader called on Charles to resign but he initially refused. Last week the PNM Tobago Council held its first meeting with its new political leader and it appears bold decisions were made,

The revelations were made during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough where the two leaders came to the agreement noting that it was for the benefit of the party.

It was also announced that Davidson-Celestine will be appointed a Councillor in March.