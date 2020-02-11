Businessman writes FB tribute to murdered son

MAIN PHOTO ON PAGE 3 FATHER AND SON: Businessman Carl Hoi Pong posted this photo to his facebook page along with a tribute to his son Craig who was shot to death on Sunday outside the family's Nia Valley estate in Matilda, Princes Town. In the photo, Carl is seen at right about to feed his son some cake. -

Princes Town businessman Carl Hoi Pong wrote a moving tribute to his son Craig on Facebook, a day after he was gunned down at the family's Nia Valley estate in Matilda on Sunday. A woman, Neera Ramnath, was also shot and killed in the incident.

I want to thank everyone who called, WhatsApped. Messaged me to show their love even though I could not take the calls. It really means a lot to the Hoi Pong family, he wrote on his FB account.

Hoi Pong then paid tribute to his firstborn son whom he described as, "my friend and my brother." The post elicited over 550 responses, all from friends and well-wishers, expressing their support and sympathy with the family.

Hoi Pong, 39, an American citizen and Ramnath, 40, were shot dead at Nia Valley which is a family-owned business specialising in event management and the hosting of weddings and other functions.

Investigators are working on a theory that the widow of a central Trinidad autoparts businessman who was shot dead in 2018, was the intended target of the gunmen who killed Hoi Pong and Ramnath. Another victim, identified as Stephen Bovell, was shot but survived. He is at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

"Every parent's dream is for their children to have a better life than theirs but most of all to have inner happiness and to live life to the fullest. Work hard, play harder. I can say Craig did just that," Hoi Pong wrote. He then gave some advice to his FB friends.

We must all learn to cherish our loved ones bcuz (sic) you never know if it’s the last moment you will spend with them. Make every moment count. Most times you vex with someone it’s bout petty sh*t, be big enough to put pettiness by the way side."

"I take solace in knowing that Craig’s last moments on earth was about love, happiness, togetherness and we shared that time together...I was the last person he spoke to." Hoi Pong said people can look back on their lives and ask, "what if?"

I learned not to do that years ago, but instead to enjoy the present moments in a way that I’ll have no regrets. Craig lived an accomplished life by manifesting his dreams. He was the life of the party. It’s always hard to lose a loved one. So people, please show the ones you love the affection they deserve. Enjoy every moment with them because like me, you never know if it’s the last.

"The Lord always blessed me in these times as I was blessed to give my mother her last glass of water before she died in my arms and in this case, I was blessed with spending his last moments with him. I love you son," Hoi Pong wrote as he ended the post. Up to press time, the killer remained at large.