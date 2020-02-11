Benedict’s, Shiva battle for top spot

ST BENEDICT’S and Shiva Boys will battle for the top spot in the Premiership Division of the Secondary Schools Cricket League on Tuesday.

Both teams, each have 100-per cent records after three matches, will meet in a virtual top-of-the-table Round Four fixture at the St Benedict’s Ground, La Romaine.

St Benedict’s lead the standings with 37 points, one point more than Shiva Boys.

Hillview, who are a distant third with 15 points, will visit St Mary’s at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair, while Presentation San Fernando will square off against neighbours Naparima, at Clarke Road, Penal.

In Tuesday’s other fourth round match, Fatima will entertain Presentation Chaguanas at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo. All games will bowl off at 10 am.

Points Table: 1.St Benedict’s 37; 2.Shiva Boys 36; 3.Hillview 15; 4.Presentation San Fernando 12; 5.Fatima 14; 6.St Mary’s 13; 7.Presentation Chaguanas 12; 8.Naparima 3.