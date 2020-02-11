Baby dies during birth at Debe home

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine how a baby boy died during a home delivery.

Police said the baby appeared to have suffered injuries to the chest, scrotum and arm as well as a suspected fractured skull.

But the child’s father, Radhayshyam Ramgoolam, 28, told Newsday that he helped with the delivery and his common-law wife gave birth to a stillborn.

Reports are Ramgoolam’s common-law wife, Nadia Dhanoolal, went into labour at about 2 am at the family’s Lall Beharry Trace home. She was 38 weeks pregnant. The couple has two other children, ages two and three.

Ramgoolam said he immediately called for an ambulance and spoke to an emergency medical technician (EMT).

"While talking on the phone, my wife started to have contractions. When I watched, I saw the child’s head. The woman (EMT) on the phone was guiding me through. As I put my hand out, the baby just slid out. He did not make a sound and we started to panic," Ramgoolam said.

All the while, he said, the EMT was advising him what to do.

"She told me to turn him to the side and advised us how to do the CPR. We performed CPR for about eight to ten minutes then the ambulance reached and left with them (mother and child)," he added.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival at the San Fernando General Hospital..

Ramgoolam said the family had a potential name for the child and was looking forward to the new addition.

A few hours after the delivery, Ramgoolam said he received a call from the police who suggested he head to Port of Spain to identify the baby.

"When I called my wife to tell her, she said the baby was at the side of her. When I heard the police talking about bruising, I checked my nails to see if I could have scraped the child by mistake. We do not know anything about that," he said.

The mother remained at the hospital and San Fernando police are investigating.