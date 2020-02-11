Al-Rawi prepared to contest Sando West again

Faris Al-Rawi -

Member of Parliament for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi has dismissed claims by one of his opponents that he is not representing his constituents, and he says he will be offering himself to serve for another term.

Al-Rawi, the Attorney General, said the claims made by UNC candidate for the constituency Sean Sobers were naïve.

“I think Mr Sobers needs to go in places he has never been in before. He should take a trip to the Marabella trainline or Embacadere.

“Not only will he not be known, he will have his eyes opened. Those people can testify that they have received relief of a kind that they have never seen before in all their years of representation.”

He added that Sobers, as expected, was just spewing rhetoric.

The UNC announced Sobers as the party’s candidate to contest San Fernando West in the upcoming general elections during a political meeting on February 2.

Sobers claimed Al-Rawi’s added portfolio of Attorney General had been disadvantageous to constituents.

Al-Rawi, however, said his MP duties were not being neglected and Sobers’ claims were childish.

“The work that I have achieved as AG also benefits the people of San Fernando and the country.

“The construction of the courts as well as the San Fernando General Hospital carpark, the waterfront project, are just some of the projects that impact on the people.”

Al-Rawi also dismissed claims that the San Fernando waterfront project and the Skinner Park upgrade were not in progress.

“The foundational work such as environmental clearances, licences and other preparations are being sought for work to commence.

“These things take time to acquire and is all part of the work that goes into getting the project off the ground.”

Al-Rawi also accepted the challenge issued by political leader of the Progressive Party Nikoli Edwards to a debate.