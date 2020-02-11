AG: 'Hit called from prison this morning'

Faris Al-Rawi -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi revealed to the Senate on Tuesday that an assassination was ordered from a prison earlier that morning.

He was piloting the Interception of Communication (Amendment) Bill.

"Murder is committed in TT as a result of prisoners using telephones and calling assassination plots and actual assassinations against citizens in TT, even as recently as this morning."

He reported that national security forces such as the Strategic Services Agency and the Commissioner of Police have "actionable information" that phones are being used in the prisons and assassinations are being carried out at the behest of prisoners.

However, he said, "You can do nothing about it, because you do not have the privilege of using that as warranted evidence in a court of law, because you have intercepted it in circumstances where the evidence is not admissible in law."

He said the law included interception of communication in prisons. He explained the bill is meant to improve the constitutionality of the law, continue to develop it and introduce heavy anti-crime measures.

He said the bill was one of the most critically important ever brought to Parliament, as the scourge of crime has been fought for decades.

He noted the bill required a three-fifths majority as it infringed on enshrined constitutional rights, namely the right to private life, rights against self-incrimination, and rights involved under a fair trial and due process.

Al-Rawi said he noted the comment of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a recent media conference that the Opposition would not support the bill, but he hoped that was not the position of the opposition bench.