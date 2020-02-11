40 confirmed flu deaths

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

As of 6 am on Monday, there have been no reports of illness or death due to the coronavirus in TT, according to the Ministry of Health media release.

The release said that the government through the ministry was engaged in a robust campaign to secure the country's ports by screening passengers from over 600 flights and 47,039 passengers.

In addition to it's efforts to screen for the coronavirus, the ministry is also taking measures to treat with cases of influenza in TT.

According to the release, despite 87,603 vaccines being administered to the public there have been 158 suspected cases, with 40 confirmed deaths for the current flu season.

The ministry is advising the public to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.

The groups particularly vulnerable to influenza include, children aged six months to five years, pregnant women, adults over 65, people with chronic medical conditions and people with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as asthma).