38 Venezuelans held in Woodbrook club raid

NIGHT CLUB RAID: This photo, provided by police, shows a line of women believed to be from Venezuela who were rounded up by police during a raid at a popular night club in Woodbrook during the early morning hours on Monday. -

A joint police and immigration exercise at a Woodbrook nightclub on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of 38 Venezuelans, including five girls.

Police said officers from the Woodbrook Police Station under the supervision of ASP Sooker, Insp Roberts, Sgt Bharath, Sgt Toolaram, and Cpl Francois went to Tzar Night Club after receiving reports between 2.30 am and midday. The nightclub is at the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue.

Police said they arrested nine men and 24 women. Five girls between 15 and 17 were also held.

All 38 were handed over to the Immigration Department but some of them were later found to have registration cards.

Police said a quantity of cocaine and marijuana were found at the nightclub.

A Canadian woman was arrested and charged with using obscene language and resisting arresting arrest.