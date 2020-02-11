3 killed, 1 wounded in Rancho shooting

Stock photo

THREE unidentified men were killed on Tuesday evening as they sat in a car at Rancho Quemado.

Police reports said the men were in a silver-grey wagon when they were shot around 6 pm. Two of the men died in the back seat while the third, the front seat passenger died after he slumped over on the driver's side.

A fourth man who was also in the vehicle when it was riddled with bullets managed to crawl out of the car. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he is listed in a critical condition.

Videos of him crying out for help circulated on social media shortly after the killing.