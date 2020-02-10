UWI Women extend win streak to three

Captain of the UWI Women’s Cricket Club Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste -

THE UNIVERSITY of the West Indies Women’s Cricket Club (UWI WCC) is on a winning streak after securing their third victory in the Trinidad and Tobago’s Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) T20 Tournament.

They prevailed over the Barrackpore United Women’s Sports Club on Wednesday night in Round 2 of the tournament at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, UWI SPEC, St Augustine.

Having won the toss, skipper Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste inserted Barrackpore to bat. Vandana Bissoon anchored the innings for Barrackpore with a solid knock of 30 not out, which contained two boundaries, leading her team to 88 for the loss of five wickets. Hema Mahabir and Rachael-Ann Dookhoo were the most economical of the UWI bowlers, taking a wicket each for 12 runs and 15 runs respectively.

The UWI WCC which comprises student, staff and alumni players began their innings explosively with Latoya Garraway and Aaliyah Williams scoring 19 runs in the first two overs. The pair put on 47 runs together, but their partnership was broken by Barrackpore’s captain Shalini Samaroo, who took the only wicket for her team.

Vice-captain Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair joined Williams at the crease and the two took the UWI Ladies to victory, achieving the target of 89 runs in 12.4 overs.

The 2019 TTWCA T20 Champions are seeking to replicate their stellar performance and capture the title for a second consecutive year. The UWI squad made short work of the Moses Lendore Cricket Academy MLCA on January 29, dismissing their opponents for 37 runs in under 10 overs and achieving the winning runs in 4.1 overs at the Exchange Recreation Ground, Couva.

They went on to register their second victory on February 2 against the Players Sports Club, by two wickets, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground.

The UWI WCC face Brickfield Warriors on the home base next Wednesday at 6.15 pm.