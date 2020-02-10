Ramdeen grabs seven for Phoenix in 50-over league

TT Women's and Phoenix cricketer Leandra Ramdeen destroyed Achievers in round two of the TT Women's Cricket Association Premiership 50-over competition on February 2, grabbing seven wickets for eight runs in a magical spell of bowling.

Ramdeen's spell dismissed Achievers for 23 in pursuit of 242 in the shortened 45-over contest. Earlier, West Indies Women's cricketer Felicia Walters struck 75 and Ramdeen made 45 to help Phoenix post 241/7 in 45 overs in the match played in Balmain, Couva. Vidya Bolai was the best bowler for Achievers snatching 3/38 and Shanta Roopchan took 2/28.

At Spring Village, Valsayn, Technocrats were skittled out for 52 by Hibiscus with Stacy Ann King scoring 15. The wickets were shared among the Hibiscus bowlers with Karishma Ramharack (3/8), Alice Collins (2/4), Allison Collins (2/7) and Caneisha Isacc (2/12) all giving the Technocrats batters problems.

Hibiscus had little headache getting to the target reaching 55/4 in 15 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Premiership 50-over

Phoenix 241/7 (45 overs) (Felicia Walters 75, Leandra Ramdeen 45, Shania Abdool 24; Vidya Bolai 3/38, Shanta Roopchan 2/28) vs Achievers 23 (Leandra Ramdeen 7/8). Phoenix won by 218 runs.

Technocrats 52 (Stacy Ann King 15, Mikaela Jodhan 11; Karishma Ramharack 3/8; Alice Collins 2/4; Allison Collins 2/7; Caneisha Isacc 2/12) vs Hibiscus 55/4 (15 overs). Hibiscus won by six wickets.

Championship 30-over

Brickfield Warriors 94 all out (Sumintra Ramsawak 26, Shivani Jagdeo 11; Khadijah Rahim 2/9, Makeni Thomas 3/16, Krystal Cabralis 2/29, Tricia Simon 2/22) vs Tamana United 95/2 (19.1 overs) (Stacey Ann Bolah 39 not out, Kirbynia Alexander 11; Kiara Ruben 2/24). Tamana United won by eight wickets.

Players Sports Club 97/9 (27 overs) (Monica Rajoo 23, Sheriene Ramkissoon 13; Hema Mahabir 3/15, Aaliyah Williams 2/16, Talia Baksh 2/10) vs UWI 98/8 (22.3 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 21, Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste 14 not out; Shanmatie Nowrang 3/15, Leah Mohammed 2/23). UWI won by two wickets.

Barrackpore United 226/5 (30 overs) (Kamara Ramkissoon 50, Karena Persad 50 not out; Queen Elizabeth- Mohammed 30) vs MLCA 55 (Shalini Samaroo 4/8, Kimberly John 3/13). Barrackpore United won by 171 runs.

Cricket Lovers 161/6 (25 overs) (Jovanka Simon 53 not out, Tia Liverpool 28; Shanna Callender 2/22) vs Waterloo Allstars 147/8 (25 overs) (Shanna Callender 32 not out, Amanda Rampaul 22; Nichelle Cardinez 4/25, Jovanka Simon 2/6). Cricket Lovers won by 14 runs.