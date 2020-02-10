One dead, one wounded in Sangre Grande shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Sangre Grande on Monday morning.

Police said Marlon Charles, 55, was at his Turure, Sangre Grande home with a friend identified only as Brian.

At around 10.30 am, two men stormed the house and shot both men several times.

Charles was shot once in the neck while Brian died at the scene.

Charles waited for the attackers to leave after which he went to a neighbour's house and asked for help.

He was taken to the Sangre Grande hospital where he is undergoing emergency surgery.