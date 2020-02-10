Minor disruptions as PTSC workers protest

Passengers board a PTSC bus for Arima on Monday. PHOTO BY ANDREW GIOANNETTI. - Andrew Gioannetti

Industrial action by workers at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has resulted in the minor delay in the arrival and departure of public buses on almost all routes, at the City Gate terminal on South Quay, Port of Spain on Monday.

The PTSC issued a release warning the public of likely delays in the regular departure times.

The release, signed by PTSC public relations officer Patrina Mahabir read, "It is likely that the corporation will experience disruptions to its operations and therefore scheduled services may not be available.

"This will have an adverse impact on our commuters especially school children and working individuals who depend solely on our buses to get to their respective destinations. The PTSC is taking steps to mitigate the impact of same as far as practicable.

"As a result of the disruption to our services, our commuters are advised to make alternative travel arrangements for today. Updates will be provided throughout the day.”

Newsday visited South Quay on Monday morning and spoke with a PTSC worker. The worker, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that all scheduled buses will face a delay throughout the day. However, there were few lines and otherwise sparse crowds waiting.

Passengers were being notified of the delays and the buses' expected arrival times via intercom. Attempts to reach the PTSC's public relations unit for further information were unsuccessful.