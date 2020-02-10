Man shot attempting to stab police

A man is being treated for gunshot wounds to his legs after he was shot when he pulled out a knife on police following a high speed chase in Woodbrook early Monday morning.

Woodbrook police were on patrol near Ariapita Avenue at about 1.30 am when they saw a Kia Rio car being driven recklessly. They called on the driver to stop but he sped off. Police chased the car to near Queen's Royal College where the man stopped the car, alighted and ran off.

As police chased after him, he stopped and pulled out a knife and turned to the officers who opened fire, hitting him in both legs. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated and is warded, under police guard, in a stable condition. Investigations are continuing.