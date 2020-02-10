'Mad Dog' shot dead by police

An early morning raid at a house in Claxton Bay led to the death of a suspected member of the gang who was shot after he pointed a gun at the police.

Officers said they went to a house believed to have been used by the gang at Hilltop Drive in Springvale, at around 6 am on Monday, to search for drugs and guns.

As they entered the house, 25-year-old Nigel Antoine aka 'Mad Dog' pushed down a police officer and ran to a bedroom where he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other officers. Three officers opened fire at Antoine who was shot multiple times. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A pistol and a quantity of 5.56 ammunition were seized. ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division is continuing enquiries. Police said the gang, known on the street as the Indian Mafia Gang, is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking in central Trinidad.