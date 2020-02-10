King stars for Technocrats in T20 wins

Stacy Ann King -

WEST Indies Women's cricketer Stacy Ann King led Technocrats to back-to-back victories to start the TT Women's Cricket Association Premiership T20 competition to leave her team on top of the standings after two rounds of action.

In round one on January 29, Technocrats eased past Phoenix by nine wickets at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. Bowling first, Technocrats restricted Phoenix to 95/5 in 20 overs with Alysha Gomez grabbing 2/17.

West Indies player Felicia Walters cracked 34, Shania Abdool made 29 and Samantha Bissoon ended unbeaten on 14 for Phoenix. In response, Technocrats made light work of the target as King scored 65 not out to take her team to 101/1 in 17.5 overs. Amanda Samaroo chipped in with 25 and Leandra Ramdeen was the only wicket taker for Phoenix taking 1/20.

In Couva, West Indies Women's player Karishma Ramharack had a strong all-round performance to help Hibiscus to a comfortable 86-run win in the other round one contest. Ramharack slammed 43 to propel Hibiscus to a competitive 142/6 in 20 overs. Rosalie Dollabile and Rachel Vincent pitched in with 24 and 17 respectively.

Spinner Ramharack snatched 2/3 to limit Achievers to 56/9 in 20 overs. Caneisha Isaac also took two wickets (2/8) and Steffi Soogrim scored 17 for Achievers.

In round two premiership T20 matches on Wednesday, King struck 31 not out to guide leaders Technocrats to another nine-wicket win. This time Technocrats got past Achievers.

Phoenix got their first win of the season with a four-wicket win over Hibiscus.

Matches were also played in the championship division with UWI and Waterloo All Stars winning their opening two matches and are now first and second respectively in the standings.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Premiership Round One

Phoenix 95/5 (20 overs) (Felicia Walters 34, Shania Abdool 29, Samantha Bissoon 14 not out; Alysha Gomez 2/17) vs Technocrats 101/1 (17.5 overs) (Stacy Ann King 65 not out, Amanda Samaroo 25; Leandra Ramdeen 1/20). Technocrats won by nine wickets.

Hibiscus 142/6 (20 overs) (Karishma Ramharack 43, Rosalie Dollabile 24, Rachel Vincent 17) vs Achievers 56/9 (20 overs) (Steffi Soogrim 17; Karishma Ramharack 2/3, Caneisha Issac 2/8). Hibiscus won by 86 runs.

Premiership Round Two

Hibiscus 105/4 (20 overs) (Rachel Vincent 56 not out, Selene O'Neil 21; Samantha Bissoon 2/25) vs Phoenix 108/6 (19 overs) (Felicia Walters 24, Shenelle Lord 21). Phoenix won by four wickets.

Achievers 55 (Anjali Goordeen 13; K McCain 2/5, Amanda Samaroo 2/7, Mikaela Jodhan 2/7) vs Technocrats 59/1 (11.5 overs) (Stacy Ann King 31 not out, Amanda Samaroo 16). Technocrats won by nine wickets.

Championship Round One

Strikers 48 (Azariyah Ali 11; Sarah Charles 4/11, Kirbynia Alexander 3/14) vs Tamana United 49/3 (5.3 overs) (Sarah Charles 23 not out, Kirbynia Alexander 12 not out, Aya Baksh 2/5). Tamana United won by seven wickets.

MLCA 37 (Aaliyah Williams 4/15, Talia Baksh 3/13, Hema Mahabir 2/2) vs UWI 43/1 (4.4 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 20 not out; Keisha Lewis-Noel 1/9). UWI won by nine wickets.

Cricket Lovers 50/7 (13 overs) (Katrice Hernandez 18; Queen Elizabeth-Mohammed 2/6, Shalini Samaroo 2/5) vs Barrackpore United 51/6 (9.2 overs) (Vandana Bissoon 12 not out; Pauline Dufeal 3/16). Barrackpore United won by four wickets.

Brickfield Warriors 105/7 (20 overs) Rian Ramarack 28, Sumintra Ramsawak 17; Shenezia Danielle 3/8; Kerdesha Vidale 2/16) vs Waterloo All Stars 106/2 (14 overs) (Amanda Rampaul 54, Lera Jennings 38; Rian Ramarack 2/21). Waterloo All Stars won by eight wickets.

Players Sports- Bye

Championship Round Two

Barrackpore United 88/5 (19 overs) (Vandana Bissoon 30 not out, Kimberly John 15 not out) vs UWI 89/1 (13 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 30 not out, Latoya Garraway 25, Tamika Nanan- Ramsumair 17 not out). UWI won by nine wickets.

Players Sports Club 138/3 (20 overs) (Monica Rajoo 35, Shanmatie Nowrang 31; Ria Ramsaran 2/37) vs Brickfield Warriors 98/9 (20 overs) (Daniella Seepersad 26, Sumintra Ramsawak 13; Rashmee Deoajit 2/22). Players Sports Club won by 40 runs.

Waterloo All Stars 178/6 (20 overs) (Amanda Rampaul 35, Parbatee Maharaj 27; Nalini Webb 2/18, Keisha Lewis- Noel 2/19) vs MLCA 83 (Tenille Smith 16; Shenezia Danielle 5/16). Waterloo All Stars won by 95 runs.

Strikers 86/9 (20 overs) (Colleen Khan 20, T. Ramdeen 12; Pauline Dufeal 3/27, S. Williams 2/6) vs Cricket Lovers 87/1 (11.4 overs) (Jovanka Simon 43 not out, K. Hernandez 26 not out). Cricket Lovers won by nine wickets.

Tamana United - Bye