Baby boy dies during home delivery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby boy who died while being delivered in Debe early on Monday morning.

They said the 25-year-old mother was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital at around 4 am with the child who was unresponsive.

Doctors declared the child dead at the hospital but found injuries to the chest, scrotum and arm as well as a suspected fractured skull.

The mother told the doctor that she was 37 weeks pregnant and went into labour at around 2 am.

She called for an ambulance as her mother-in-law assisted her with the delivery. She said by the time the ambulance came, the baby was delivered and was unresponsive.

The mother remains at the hospital.

San Fernando police are continuing enquiries.