A solution to the lawlessness

THE EDITOR: I wish to support Sharon Rowley, wife of our Prime Minister, and her speech to the young students of Hermitage Presbyterian School in San Fernando, in support of World Read Aloud Day.

She spoke about the importance of educating our children about the ills of our society. She said:

“The problem we have in our society starts down below and we have to get our children educated about what the future holds. We have to get them educated about the ills of our society.”

Her words were quite accurate in identifying where the problem starts (down below). When our children are not being taught about lawlessness and the consequences of lawless behaviour, especially the spiritual effect it has on a society, our nation would constantly lose our future adults to prison homes, funeral homes, and demonic homes.

The Bible teaches us that lawlessness is actually a sin problem – 1 John 3:4: “Everyone who practises sin practises lawlessness as well.” Indeed, sin is lawlessness and must be addressed as such.

Acknowledging we have a sin problem which starts “down below” as the root cause is a positive step. In addition to identifying sin as the root cause, we must also present our children with the solution to the sin problem we are facing in our society – 1 John 3:7-8:

“Dear children, do not let anyone lead you astray. The one who does what is right is righteous, just as he is righteous. The one who does what is sinful is of the devil, because the devil has been sinning from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the devil’s work.”

Our creator, whose knowledge surpasses ours, has given us Jesus and his teachings as the solution to our nation’s sin problem/lawlessness.

I would therefore like to request that we make the teachings of Jesus mandatory in all our schools. We must teach the children and challenge them how to apply and be obedient to the words of God that came through Jesus. Only when this is done would we have future professionals with very high moral values.

Sharon Rowley rightfully said, “Once we have that we have no fear in the future.”

I urge her to push to ensure the teachings of Jesus are mandatory in our nation’s schools, and I plead with others to join her. There is hope for our future.

HAYDEN TENIA

via e-mail