SWRHA: No confirmed cases of coronavirus at Sando hospital

Ministry of health physicians simulate the protocols in place for any passengers that enter the airport with the coronavirus. Infected passengers are taken to quarantine at the Caura hospital. Photo taken at the Piarco International Airport, Piarco. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS - JEFF K MAYERS

There are no confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus at the San Fernando General Hospital or any of the heath facilities managed by the South-West Regional Health Authority.In a release on Saturday, the authority stated a patient with respiratory symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath, was seen at the hospital’s Accident & Emergency department earlier that day and was immediately attended to by doctors. “In keeping with standard international protocol and best practice, the patient was isolated. At this time, the patient is undergoing further tests to determine the cause of the respiratory illness.”The authority noted the patient had not travelled to China or the Far East prior to the onset of illness.It said all of its facilities are on “high alert” with “stringent protocols are in place to deal with cases of severe acute respiratory illness.”“The authority also reminds the public that we are in full control of the situation, as there are adequately trained personnel, equipment and other resources available to manage medical situations. Further, as the patient is isolated, there is no risk at this time to patients, visitors or staff.”However, TT Registered Nurses Association president Idi Stuart questioned the country's preparedness to deal with the viral infection saying there are no locally trained nursing staff at the Caura quarantine facility.

“We are aware of a number of shortfalls with the current system especially when it comes to the protective gear for the nursing personnel, we are aware of the lack of training for these persons, we are aware of the problems that would be faced in terms of hours of work and the whole quarantine area because we are learning they are now trying to implement a number of standards and they are not including the association.”“But God forbid if it does come to shores, I could see a problem occurring where there would be no nursing personnel to staff that unit and we would stand in solidarity with the nurses if they decide not to be part of that scenario.”“We would tell our members now if you are uncomfortable with any of these measures, they cannot force you to be in that position.”Stuart also alleged that nursing staff from other units were being transferred to the quarantine unit at Caura as there is a high turnover of trained nursing staff."