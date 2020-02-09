Mandeep's message of unity in chutney soca song

Mandeep Poonwassie is a finalist in the 2020 Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch which takes place on February 19 at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. His song is Trinbago Celebration.. -

ELEVEN-year-old Mandeep Poonwassie is a little genius who composes songs and spends long hours practising music. Through distance learning, he passed grade one theory exams in music from Trinity College, London.

He is a finalist in the Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch 2020 which takes place on February 19 at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The young singer has helped his father Mohip Poonwassie (former pichakaaree champion) compose the chutney song Trinbago Celebration.

“Chutney music should make you dance but it must also carry constructive lyrics that will leave the audience thinking,” he told Newsday Kids.

Mandeep and his father put pen to paper and sat with a dholak (hand drum) to compose his song which celebrates national unity through TT cultural traditions.

His mother Jennifer Ramdhan is proud of achievements

“He is a talented child who will drop any game to play music, and I admire that about him,” she said.

Mandeep loves to read. His favourite dish is macaroni and cheese and his must-have snack is marshmallows.

No stranger to the stage, Mandeep has been singing alongside his father in pichakaaree competitions since he was four.

“My dad said before I could speak I use to sing,” he said.

He can hardly wait for Carnival and Phagwa each year.

“I really look forward to listening to the new compositions that our chutney soca and soca artistes do every year.”

But he feels popular singers such as Ravi B, Machel Montano, KI, Neval Chatelal, Raymond Ramnarine and Imran Beharry should sing songs with strong lyrics that can have a positive impact on their audience.

“I think it is not just about dancing to a rhythm but about enjoying tasteful lyrics as well,” he said.

A student of the Mc Bean Hindu School, Mandeep will sit the SEA exam on April 4. His first-choice is Presentation College, Chaguanas.

“We have a lot of schoolwork at this time, but I still find the time to play the piano and practise my chutney song,” he said.

Mandeep is happy to share the lyrics with readers.

Trinbago celebration

Sabse nache dholak baaje

Let’s celebrate today

The Trinbagonian way

The land of chutney and calypso

Steelpan, tassa and limbo

Here every creed and race

Enjoy a common space

That’s what makes Trinbago a special place

So rich and cultural

With plenty festival

Hosay and Ramleela

Divali, Dimanche Gras

Such a colourful, diverse society

Is what makes us a rainbow country

Our culinary treats

And local wild meats

Sun, sand and sea

Our Trini identity

A land rich in folk tradition

A wonderful tourist destination

Our people so friendly

Feel so safe and happy

Come join the Trini lime

To experience a great time

Truly a paradise nation

That’s why I’m proud to be Trinbagonian