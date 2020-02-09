Khan, Ottley dismantle Comets

Mark Deyal of Preysal plays a shot against Clarke Road. - Vashti Singh

IMRAN Khan punished his former club Alescon Comets to guide his new team Central Sports to a crushing victory by an innings and 259 runs in round one of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition, on Saturday.

Central Sports, resuming on 308/2 in their first innings, declared on 440/2 with Khan ending unbeaten on 102 at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. Kjorn Ottley, who was 160 not out overnight, completed a double century as he closed his innings on 208 not out.

Earlier in the innings, Trevon Griffith struck 81.

Comets, who lost a number of their senior players this season, struggled at the crease.

Alex Antoine and Ricky Jaipaul snatched 5/35 and 5/15 respectively to dismiss Comets for 81. Former national Under-19 cricketer Navin Bidaisee made 28 for Comets.

It was just as difficult for Comets in the second innings, as the 2018 champions were all out for 100 with D Osuna cracking 35.

Leg spinner Khan was ruthless against his former club, taking 7/25 as Central Sports completed a massive win inside two days.

At Inshan Ali Park, in Couva, home team Preysal will be confident of completing a victory on Sunday’s third and final day.

Preysal took a 166-run lead on first innings after FC Clarke Road were dismissed for 87.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul was the best bowler for Preysal snatching 5/25 and Sean Siloch tried to keep the Clarke Road innings together with 33.

In the second innings, Preysal were bowled out for 140 with Vikash Mohan (3/13) and Ahkeel Mollon (3/48) both taking three wickets for Clarke Road.

Chasing 307 for victory, Clarke Road closed on 47/1.

The matches will continue on Sunday at 10 am, except for the Central Sports-Comets match that has already been completed.