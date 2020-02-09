Khan, Ottley dismantle Comets
IMRAN Khan punished his former club Alescon Comets to guide his new team Central Sports to a crushing victory by an innings and 259 runs in round one of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition, on Saturday.
Central Sports, resuming on 308/2 in their first innings, declared on 440/2 with Khan ending unbeaten on 102 at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. Kjorn Ottley, who was 160 not out overnight, completed a double century as he closed his innings on 208 not out.
Earlier in the innings, Trevon Griffith struck 81.
Comets, who lost a number of their senior players this season, struggled at the crease.
Alex Antoine and Ricky Jaipaul snatched 5/35 and 5/15 respectively to dismiss Comets for 81. Former national Under-19 cricketer Navin Bidaisee made 28 for Comets.
It was just as difficult for Comets in the second innings, as the 2018 champions were all out for 100 with D Osuna cracking 35.
Leg spinner Khan was ruthless against his former club, taking 7/25 as Central Sports completed a massive win inside two days.
At Inshan Ali Park, in Couva, home team Preysal will be confident of completing a victory on Sunday’s third and final day.
Preysal took a 166-run lead on first innings after FC Clarke Road were dismissed for 87.
Former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul was the best bowler for Preysal snatching 5/25 and Sean Siloch tried to keep the Clarke Road innings together with 33.
In the second innings, Preysal were bowled out for 140 with Vikash Mohan (3/13) and Ahkeel Mollon (3/48) both taking three wickets for Clarke Road.
Chasing 307 for victory, Clarke Road closed on 47/1.
The matches will continue on Sunday at 10 am, except for the Central Sports-Comets match that has already been completed.
