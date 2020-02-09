Juniors make mas at St Anthony's

Mad Bull Fever was the name of this youngster's costume. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff Mayers

From caramel popcorn babies to beautiful butterflies to tiny sno cone men the junior masqueraders put on quite a show Sunday at the St Anthony's College Junior Carnival Parade of the Bands.

Principal Maurice Inniss told the gathering at the school in Westmoorings that it was the 15th annual parade and said the school was also celebrating 50 years.

The first category was babes in arms and the first masquerader was seven-month-old Kia-Yah Lander from the ban Opposites who was literally in arms as she played A Salt and Sweet Health Snack of caramel drizzled popcorn. She went on to place second in the category. Placing third was Achilles Barkaar with the flamboyant costume Wings from India from the band Boissiere Village Children's Band and first place went to Za'niyah Thomas in the ornate white and copper costume Just a little spice form the band Bois Canot.

After the babes the girls 2-4 took the stage and three year-old Sariah Gomez started things off with a blaze with her flaming red costume Nacon - Goddess of War from the band Relics of the Mayans. Gomez went on to win the category and her mother Michelle Eve told Newsday it was her second year at the parade and she placed third last year.

Asked if she was happy to win Sariah simply nodded while holding her trophy. Placing third in the category was Jlayana Armstrong with her bright green and orange costume Outta D' Rain Forest and second place went to Kaleigh Peterson who was a crowd pleaser in her rich purple and pink butterfly costume Floral Blooms.

The boys 2-4 were up next and Liam Francis-Doyle was the picture of regal splendour in his royal blue, gold and black costume Prince of Soca and he copped third for his efforts. Second place went to D' Cone Man, which featured a miniature sno cone vendor, and first place to Leandro Laulys and his geometric costume Mad Bull Fever.

Later in the day older boys and girls competed as well as couples, small and medium sized bands and junior and senior kings and queens were also crowned.