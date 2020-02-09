Joseph continues Olympic prep with camp

Brandon Joseph -

TT taekwondo athlete Brandon Joseph will enter a training camp from Monday as he continues his preparation in hope of representing this country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Joseph, who is based in Florida, will begin a Pan Am Sport and WTPA Taekwondo athlete training camp, on Monday.

The camp would be held at Istalacio Albergue Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic until February 17. Joseph has had some strong performances in recent years. Joseph earned a silver medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Taekwondo Championship Games in Montreal, Canada.

Earlier in 2017, Joseph also earned silver at the USAT Florida State Taekwondo Championships held at the Orlando Hilton Convention Centre.