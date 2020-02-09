Alexander, Pascall top East Primary Schools 3k

Zariah Pascall (R), of Arima Girls’ RC, placed first in the girls category of the St George East Sport Council 3k road race, on Friday, in Arima. Solissa Mc Carter (L) of D’Abadie Government finished in second place while Pascall’s younger sister Zadie was third. -

JAYDEN Alexander and Zariah Pascall captured the top prizes of the 3k Road Race hosted by the St George East Sport Council,on Friday. Over 700 students participated in their annual walk-a-thon for the primary schools in the district on Friday throughout the streets of Arima.

It was a photo finish in the Boys category with the winner, Alexander of Malabar Government Primary School clocking ten mins, 53 secs to lift the trophy. Arima West’s Elijah Mitchell grabbed the silver medal after finishing two seconds behind (10:55) the eventual winner. Placing third was Nathaniel Guevarra of Arima Boys’ Government in (10:56).

Pascall of Arima Girls’ RC stopped the clock at (11:38) to claim the gold medal of the Girls Category. Solissa Mc Carter of D’Abadie Government School earned the silver medal in (13:05) while Pascall’s younger sister, Zadie who attends the same school claimed the bronze medal (13:38). All three young female athletes represent the D’Abadie Progressive Athletic Club.

In its four years, this year’s walk-a-thon saw the best ever response as over 30 schools marched along the streets of Arima. The public relations officer of the St George East Sport Council Rhonda Jones said, “The event was successful because for the first time social clubs from the primary schools joined us – the Red Cross, Cub Scouts and even the 4H Club.” She said, “4H stands for Head, Heart, Health, Hands and is a club that deals with teaching students about farming, agriculture, keeping the environment clean and safe.”

Jones who teaches at the La Horquetta South Primary School boasted that schools in her district won several national sporting tournaments in cricket, netball, football and Junior Soca Monarch over the last year. She also specially mentioned the Arima Police department, Nyron Jones for his motivational speech and the Mayor of Arima, Lisa Moriss-Julien has been present for all four editions and sponsored the prize for the best banner.

Jones was hoping that event gathered more exposure but remains optimistic about the good work that is being done. “The Council would continue the great fight to ensure our future is not so grime. We are on a mission to exposing our young charges to positive activities outside of the classroom and we cannot afford to stop our great initiative.”