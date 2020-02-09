A parent supports national sex offenders registry

Sex offenders have no special look. They can be the man or woman wearing expensive suits with their reserved parking spaces, the well-mannered taxi driver, the no-nonsense teacher, the approachable and respected preacher, or the neighbour who is always smiling. They can be anyone. So I was relieved when the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs sent out a statement at the end of last month indicating that the revised sex offender legislation, under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2019, includes the creation of a National Sex Offenders registry.

“As of January 31, 2020, perpetrators of sexual crimes will face the full brunt of novel laws aimed at deterring, punishing and shaming rapists, paedophiles and those others with a propensity to commit sexual crimes,” the statement said.

“For too long the society has seen the rampant commission of sex crimes, including the most savage and brutal attacks against women, children and even the elderly. Statistics demonstrate that sexual crimes are the second-highest, after murder, before the High Courts of TT,” it continued.

Although there are not many details on how it is going to be rolled out, as a parent I know I would like to be among the first to peruse the registry. If there are convicted paedophiles living in my neighbourhood, I want to know. If there are convicted paedophiles living or working in close proximity to my son's school, I want to know. If a parent of one of his friends is a convicted paedophile, I want to know. I want to make sure the people in whose hands I entrust the care of my pre-teen have no official black marks against their names. Not that not having an official black mark means that someone may not be a predator. But that's another story for another time.

When I was a pre-teen I encountered my fair share of predators. Thankfully, I was able to read their intentions from early and avoid them at all cost. I try to teach my pre-teen how to look out for the signs of a paedophile and what to do if he encounters one.

According to Psychology Today, "Paedophilia is defined as recurrent and intense sexually arousing fantasies, sexual urges, or behaviours involving sexual activity with a pre-pubescent child or children — generally age 13 years or younger — over a period of at least six months. Paedophiles are more often men and can be attracted to either or both sexes. How well they relate to adults of the same or opposite sex varies."

One of the most alarming things about this is that offenders are frequently family friends or relatives who may use their positions of trust as an opportunity to look at children, undress or touch them inappropriately.

"Studies suggest that children who feel uncared for or lonely may be at higher risk for sexual abuse," Psychology Today advised.

There is no clear answer as to what causes paedophilia. Some studies suggests that it may run in families, whether through genes or learned behaviour.

"A history of childhood sexual abuse is another potential factor in the development of paedophilias, although this has not been proven. Behavioural learning models suggest that a child who is the victim or observer of inappropriate sexual behaviours may become conditioned to imitate these same behaviours. These individuals, deprived of normal social and sexual contacts, may seek gratification through less socially acceptable means," Psychology Today suggests.

But a 2019 article in the New York Times has a different take on it.

"By contrast, the common presumption that paedophiles were themselves abused as children now has less support. Child victims are at far greater risk of future substance abuse, depression, persistent traumatic stress or criminal aggression than of becoming molesters. The vast majority of offenders deny any sex abuse in their childhood, even though they could garner sympathy in court by doing so, experts say.

“The biological clues attached to paedophilia demonstrate that its roots are prenatal...These are not genetic; they can be traced to specific periods of development in the womb.

"Science in recent years has begun to provide some answers. One thing most paedophiles have in common: They discover, usually as teenagers, that their sexual preferences have not matured like everyone else’s. Most get stuck on the same-age boys or girls who first attracted them at the start of puberty, though some retain interest in far younger children," the article continued.

So, can this disorder be treated?

"While treatment may help paedophiles resist acting on their attraction to children, many do not seek clinical help because of the risk of legal consequences due to mandatory reporting laws for licensed professionals, including therapists," Psychology Today said.

"For people with paedophilic disorder who do seek help, research suggests that cognitive-behavioural treatment models may be effective... Medications may be used in conjunction with psychotherapy to treat paedophilic disorder...Cognitive therapies include restructuring cognitive distortions and empathy training. Restructuring cognitive distortions involves correcting a paedophile's thoughts that the child wishes to be involved in the activity. Empathy training involves helping the offender take on the perspective of the victim, identify with the victim, and understand the harm they are inflicting. Positive conditioning approaches centre on social skills training and alternative, more appropriate behaviours. Reconditioning, for example, involves giving the patient immediate feedback, which may help him change his behaviour," the website offered.

And while this is all good and useful information, I still find that the educating myself on the psychology behind paedophilia does not leave me with much sympathy for me guilty paedophiles, simply because there is available treatment out there. As with any other disorder, once you see the signs, seek treatment instead of preying on innocent children. So the fact that the registry will 'put their business on the street' and may be embarrassing to them is of no consequence to me. If it can help me in my quest to keep my child safe, then I say bring it on!