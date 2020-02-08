Valley Harps, Exodus to play first at pan semis

Republic Bank Exodus. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

Defending Panorama large band champions, BpTT Renegades will be playing at position nine on Sunday at the Panorama semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Last year Renegades scored 288 points with Hookin Meh by Farmer Nappy. The song was arranged by Duvone Stewart.

Republic Bank Exodus will play in position one.

The draw for positions happened on Friday at the Savannah’s VIP conference room. Some 16 medium bands will vie for a position in the final on February 16 and 14 large bands will face off for a chance to be in their final on February 22.

In the medium category, Trinidad Valley Harps will play in first position. Defending champions Pan Elders will play in position five. They scored 282 points last year playing The Will by Scrunter. That piece was also arranged Stewart.

Pan Trinbago is hoping Sunday’s event, scheduled to start at 1pm, will end before 11 pm.

Present at the draw was Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore.

Medium bands

1. Trinidad Valley Harps

2. NGC Steel Xplosion

3. San City Steel Symphony

4. Katzenjammers

5. Pan Elders

6. Carib Dixieland

7. Tornadoes

8. Pamberi

9. NGC Couva Joylanders

10. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille

11.Siparia Deltones

12. Potential Symphony

13. Hatters

14. Sforzata

15. Sangre Grande Cordettes

16. Curepe Scherzando

Large bands

1. Republic Bank Exodus

2. NLCB Buccooneers

3. Shell Invaders

4. Caribbean Airlines Skiffle

5. Birdsong

6. First Citizens Supernovas

7. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps

8. Massy Trinidad All Stars

9. BP Renegades

10. NGC La Brea Nightingales

11. HADCO Phase 11 Pan Groove

12. NLCB Fonclaire

13. Desperadoes

14. RBC Redemption Sound Setters