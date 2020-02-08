Stickfighting semis called off in Arima as fighters protest for money

NCC Officials and Gayelle managers try to negotiate a common ground for the stick fighting semi-finals to proceed at the Arima Velodrome on Friday night. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Stickfighters were up in arms in Arima on Friday night, not in battle but in protest over not being paid fees by the National Carnival Commission.

As a result, the semifinals of the national stickfighting competition at the Arima Velodrome were cancelled at about 10 pm.

This triggered off irate patrons who demanded a refund of the $100 entrance fee.

Reports are that the stickfighters expected to be paid at the venue for the preliminaries which took place in Moruga, two weeks ago.

Officials tried in vain to get them to go into the gayelle but the stickfighters refused.

Even as their protest continued, police faced angry patrons clamouring for a refund. In a tweet, someone commented that an estimated 700 people were at the venue.

After more than an hour, patrons began to get their money back.

However, the stickfighters were not as fortunate as they did not receive their fees. They chanted and danced to drums as they continued their call for what they were owed and an increase in the prize, which is currently $10,000 for the winner.

Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly issued a release on the incident just before midnight. Below is her full statement:

The issue as reported by the NCC is that the preliminary appearance fee cheques were not disbursed before the semis. The fighters wanted to have the cheques, and the NCC offered to disburse them tonight, along with the cash for the fighters' appearance fees. After discussion, they came to an agreement, that they would take the cash tonight (Friday) and the cheques tomorrow (Saturday). Subsequently, they demanded an increase in prize monies -- a completely separate issue -- and the NCC officials did not agree that this was a demand that could be accommodated on the spot. As a result, they cancelled the event and have begun to refund patrons.