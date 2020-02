Question for CoP

THE EDITOR: Does a citizen deserve an apology when the police mistakenly come banging on his window and door at 2 o’clock in the morning, asking about someone whose name he has never heard, and whether the person is in the residence?

When I asked why they had come to my home I was told, “The address.”

No apology was ever given.

This question is for Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

ARTHUR NURSE

Arima