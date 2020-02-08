Police search for two women, four missing teens

Alesha Jagdeo -

Police are seeking the public's help to locate four missing teens and two women.

The women, Alesha Jagdeo, 26, and Jessica Panalal, 24, both of Arima were last seen in the district on Tuesday and Thursday.

Jagdeo, of Seecharan Street, Tunapuna was reported missing on Friday. She was last seen wearing a pale orange-coloured shirt, blue jeans and a pair of slippers.

Panalal, of the corner of Mt Pleasant Road and By-Pass Road, was last seen wearing a purple and white coloured knee-length dress and pair of purple sandals.

Police are also searching for Kyle Rampersad, Shaniah Applewhite, Shanika Mohammed and Victoria Joseph.

Rampersad, 16, went missing from the Allison Children's Home, in Curepe on Friday.

Applewhite, 15, of Laventille Road, San Juan also went missing on Friday. Mohammed, also 15, of South Oropouche, was last seen on January 20, at her home. Fifteen-year-old Joseph, of Spring Village, Valsayn, went missing on January 14.

Anyone with information that can help locate the missing people is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or at any police station or share information via the TTPS App.