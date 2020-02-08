Off-duty cop kills gunman during domestic row

- ROGER JACOB

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a 36-year-old man on Saturday after the officer tried to stop the man from beating a woman with a gun.

Police said Renrick Phillip, a construction worker, of Auguste Trace, Mamoral #2, Caparo reportedly pointed the weapon at the officer, identified only as PC Burgess, and was shot at least three times.

The shooting took place at Frank Avenue, Longdenville around 3.45 am, police said.

PC Burgess is currently on vacation leave.

Officers of the Central Division are continuing investigations.