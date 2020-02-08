Mr Killa runs away from Soca Monarch, bows out competition

2019 International Power Soca Monarch Mr Killa (Hollice Mapp) smiles during a press conference held at Christina Court, Boissiere, Maraval on January 13. - Vidya Thurab

Mr Killa has bowed out of the International Power Soca Monarch competition, leaving the way clear for a new champion.

The Grenadian soca artiste, Hollice Mapp, became the first non-national to win the Power Soca crown in 2019 with his massive hit, Run Wid It. He hoped to defend his title this year with Soca Storm.

However, he said his decision to withdraw was because he had not received the "courtesies" deserving of a defending monarch from the new management of Caribbean Prestige Foundation, organisers of the competition. CPF appointed entertainment management specialist Simon Baptiste as the creative director of the competition, after Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez stepped down as chairman of the organisation last month.

"Since arriving in Trinidad and Tobago over a month ago, I have not received any of the courtesies or protocol one would expect to be extended to the current title holder. My presence on the island has been well-known as a result of a press conference organised by my management," Mr Killa said in a statement posted on social media.

"Furthermore, my team and I have been deprived of the details and tools necessary for me to properly prepare for my performance. As it is commonly known, I give nothing less than 100% for each and every performance and my team and I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that it will not be possible to do so in this year’s competition."

Mr Killa said he could identify with Lyons-Alvarez's reason for breaking ties with CPF quoting a statement she made about not having "the tools or anything to do the event" to produce a show fans would deserve.

"My team and I have had a similar experience and we have chosen not to compromise my performance or the expectations of the fans," said Mr Killa.

"I will always cherish my historic 2019 competition which resulted in me becoming the first non Trinibagonian to win the International Power Soca Monarch title. This was impactful not just for me personally but for the genre as it heralded that soca music had finally been embraced as an international product that had expanded beyond the shores of its birthplace of Trinidad and Tobago. "I sincerely wish the best for the ISM, its new chairman and the remaining competitors, but I have no choice than to refrain from this competition and instead return my focus to continuing to record, release and perform quality soca music to the best of my ability."

During a press conference on January 13, Mr Killa took aim at former health minister Dr Fuad Khan for comments he made linking men's violent behaviour toward women to soca music.

Mapp rejected Khan’s reasoning, saying, “Did he smoke?

“You never hear a soca saying to beat someone or kill anybody. I don’t know how he made a connection.”

Mapp said in past years, soca had not existed, yet men had killed women.

He said people in this society were now subject to many stresses, apart from any influence from soca.

“Soca helps you to relax. Soca is medicine.”