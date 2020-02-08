Judging elections

THE UNANIMOUS decision of the court in relation to the UNC’s application to set aside the outcome of the party’s challenge of 2015 election results brings clarity to the law while underlining the vital role judges play in providing a sober forum for the resolution of matters touching the political platform. We hope this week’s ruling draws a line under this protracted affair.

Justices of Appeal Gregory Smith, Peter Rajkumar and Mark Mohammed found that a logical connection had not been convincingly articulated in relation to claims relating to Chief Justice Ivor Archie, who had sat on the panel that threw out the UNC’s initial case. That case was rejected some time ago, but effectively reopened after matters emerged relating, it seemed, to widespread housing allocation practices among state officials.

The Court of Appeal found the material insufficient to rise to the level required to dislodge the presumption of impartiality on the Chief Justice’s part. While the findings will be studied in some detail in the coming weeks, at the very least they remind us of the vital role all courts play when it comes to ensuring we have free and fair elections.

Luckily, TT has a history of such elections, regularly overseen by international observers. While kinks have arisen, and indeed the Elections and Boundaries Commission was found to have erred in its unlawful extension of hours in 2015, the integrity of results has not been brought into question.

In any democracy, all are entitled to bring forward matters of concern to them and to seek redress in court for any perceived grievance. The court must always be ready to quickly and thoroughly adjudicate such matters with the requisite degree of fairness. We must compliment those who decided the court was the best place to handle these issues.

While we have a history of free and fair elections, it is also true matters have arisen in the past that have raised questions outside of the strict legal framework.

More pertinent to the electoral process have been the perennial questions that arise over the alleged use of public resources for private political gain. State advertising, the management of public infrastructure, even the exercise of statutory powers by ministers have in the past been linked to the desire of a ruling party to entrench its position. Such matters frequently escape legal scrutiny.

No one should want to win an election in a courtroom, but the rule of law, equally, must always prevail. As should integrity in public life.

In the end, it is the court of public opinion that will always prevail. Needed now are enhancements to existing protections. Campaign finance reform is one, an election body with financial autonomy another. Such things, accompanied by independent oversight, can help keep our elections free and fair.