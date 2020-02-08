Fall from grace of Stuart Young

THE EDITOR: The pressures of public life and colossal blunders have seemingly taken a toll on Minister Stuart Young.

Reminiscent of the fabled character Don Quixote, Young is now lashing out at imaginary enemies of his precious PNM government.

On a now daily basis Young dons his suicide vest in the same manner of mindless bombers from the Middle East. His mission is to seek out the infidels and detonate his verbal assault on all within earshot.

What has really caused this catastrophic fall of one who came in with high hopes of ascending to the leadership of his party?

In his early days Young could be seen in steady company with the Attorney General, at parties and fetes, at Camp Cumuto and even singing Bollywood songs to some clearly embarrassed young women.

Young was the go-to man of his leader and soon he eclipsed his peers in Government. He travelled all over the world signing contracts and being involved in negotiations which were clearly above his remit.

Young even took over the role of the new PNM rottweiler. He snarled and barked at the opposition. He introduced into the national vocabulary the expression of unpatriotic to all opposition as he gave the impression that his family was the first settlers in the country.

He made reckless and outlandish statements and was in no way deterred by a multitude of nearly daily criticism of editorials from the leading newspapers. Young was unstoppable.

Sadly for him, his credibility is now at ground zero. His record as Minister of National Security is now at ground zero.

His fall from grace is but a tragic end for someone so young who promised the moon and the stars but could only deliver ground zero.

He will not be missed.

MILTON SEENATH

Duncan Village