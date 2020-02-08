CPF: No schools soca monarch this year

The Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) says it will spend the next couple of months restructuring the National Schools Soca Monarch (NSSM) competition.

There will be no competition this year.

Newsday understands that Ministry of Education staff met to discuss the contest on Thursday afternoon.

The CPF said in a release on Thursday that a series of town hall meetings would be held with stakeholders including, parents, teachers and sponsors, and details of the restructured competition would be released in the second quarter of 2020.

CPF director Geoffrey Wharton-Lake said in the release this restructuring was urgently needed. He added the junior and senior categories would be kept.

“The CPF is a non-profit organisation which facilitates the production of the NSSM competition by partnering with the Ministry of Education. The competition’s aim is to positively contribute to the cultural, social and holistic development of the children of TT through the performing arts,” the release said.