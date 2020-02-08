Courts All Sectors Netball KO to be decided on Thursday

THE 2020 Courts All Sectors Netball League Jean Pierre Championship Knockout semi-final and title match will be staged at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua, on Thursday.

Fire, who remain unbeaten in the championship division, goes up against Open Campus in the first semi-final while UTT face Police X in the second. After ample rest, both winners will battle for the coveted knockout crown on the same night.

Fire advanced to the penultimate round of the competition by ousting defending champions, Bermudez, 34-17 in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Goal shooter, Adasha Norton topscored for the victors, netting 21 points from her 29 attempts while teammate, goal assist Pearl St John, scored 13 points from 15 tries.

Bermudez though, never seemed on course for a successful title defence, as they trailed by a distant 24-8 at the end of half-time. Top scoring for the 2019 winners was goal shooter, Makeda De Freitas (eight points).

Meanwhile, Open Campus squeezed into the ‘semis’ by clinching a narrow one-point victory (23-22) over UTC. Shaniya Morgan (16) led the charge for Open Campus while Liliah Matthews (13) was UTC’s biggest contributor.

Additionally, Police X evaded their fellow servicewomen, Police Y, 27-17 to seal a semi-final spot. Police X maintained their half-time lead of 15-6 and rallied to the end led by goal shooter Raquel Russell (17) and goal assist Donessa Wickham (eight).

UTT, who played their quarter-final matchup on Monday, schooled Defence Force 35-16 to qualify. Cameisha Leslie topped the field with 21 points from 29 attempts while Defence Force’s Makeda Pierre scored just nine.