Veteran journalist Samuel McKnight dies

Samuel McKnight, veteran journalist, champion all fours player and friend to many in and around the media industry, is dead.

Newsday understands he died at the age of 58, due to complications associated with diabetes.

Media workers, politicians, and communications officers expressed condolences and shared memories of him on hearing of his death.

McKnight was described a persistent, tenacious and experienced journalist, and worked in several media houses, including The Bomb and Newsday.

In his last stint as a journalist, he worked at Guardian Media Ltd from 2006 to 2017.

“He was certainly persistent and dedicated to his profession. We had some laughs along the way but now its time for him to rest. We mourn with his family, appreciating his contribution,” said San Juan/Barataria MP, Dr Fuad Khan.

Ellen Lewis, former head of Corporate Communications at the police service and managing partner of ESKR Communications, said she and McKnight worked for competing papers when they were young.

“He was committed to his craft, fun to hang out with after working hours. A really good person to know. He was genuine and kind. It is really sad for me to learn of his death,” Lewis said.

People who worked with him in several media houses lauded his tenacity, but more remembered their time with him away from the work of the daily news.

“The man liked Carnival, Tunapuna and he loooooovvvvves BBW (big, beautiful women)!” said one fellow Guardian media reporter.

Newsday joins the entire media community in expressing condolences to his family and friends on his death.