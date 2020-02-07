TT aim for third in Davis Cup qualifiers

TT's Boys Under-16 team were unable to get past Costa Rica in their 2020 North/Central and Caribbean pre-qualifying Davis Cup semi-final in El Salvador on Thursday and must now face Dominican Republic in Friday's third place playoff.

Against the Costa Ricans, TT's Ethan Wong lost his opening men's singles 6-0, 6-2 against Luca Lo Nardo.

Kamran McIntosh Ross tried valiantly to pull one back for the national unit after losing the opening set 6-4. He then rallied from behind to clinch the second set 6-3. Ross and Gil went back and forth in third and final set, with the Costa Rican prevailing 7-6 (2) in the super tie break, sending them 2-0 ahead.

In the lone men's doubles, TT's Ross/Shae Millington won by default as the pair of Gil/Lo Nardo retired hurt after TT went 1-0 up in the first set.

The national squad complete their pre-qualification campaign on Friday when they go up against Dominican Republic for the bronze medal.