Trincity woman charged with forgery

A TRINCITY woman who allegedly submitted a forged magistrates’ court case book extract as part of an application for bail for someone currently on remand was arrested by Fraud Squad officers in the precincts of the court.

She later appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate and was granted bail of $80,000.

Judith Lovell, 67, of No 26 2nd Street, East Cane Farm, Trincity, appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed in the First Court, charged with uttering a forged document. She will reappear on April 17.

According to reports, on Tuesday, a senior clerk at the criminal registry of the Port of Spain High Court contacted the Fraud Squad office because of a suspected forged case book extract in a bail application.

The document allegedly showed the conclusion of a particular criminal case heard at the magistrates’ court.

WPC Kennedy of the Fraud Squad Office went to the High Court and interviewed registry staff as well as a senior registrar at the magistrates’ court, who allegedly confirmed that the document was never issued by the court.