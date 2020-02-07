Pan Trinbago pres rates Panorama 2020 effort: 8 out of 10

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, National Carnival Commission chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters and Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly tour the facilities at the Queen's Park Savannah ahead of Sunday's large and medium bands Panorama semi finals. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore has given herself a high rating for her performance in hosting the 2020 National Panorama.

“So far I’m going to give us eight out of ten. There is always room for improvement. As we move throughout the country, people are saying, 'An excellent job, we like the changes' and we believe that these changes will move from strength to strength.”

Ramsey-Moore, the first woman president of the local governing body, was elected in October 2018.

She said she expects challenges as Pan Trinbago is still “recovering” from past mismanagement.

The fraternity, she said, is working to become less dependent on government funding from the Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion.

Ramsey-Moore was speaking to the media on Friday after the draw for positions for medium and large bands in the Panorama semifinal on Sunday.

She predicts this year's Panorama will generate over $5 million.

“Last year we weren’t able to raise that amount because people didn’t like the North Park, so we were able to generate just close to $4 million.”

The North Park was a multi-purpose facility introduced in 2019. It included covered and uncovered options with a raised deck close to the front of the grand stage. Last Carnival, patrons complained about the new policies, location and entrance fees.

Ramsey-Moore said there is a resurgence in the pan fraternity under her management, and pan is evolving into a “vehicle for social transformation” because “there's a new focus on how we push pan in TT.

“We have declared there is no season for pan; while we have people waiting for the Carnival season to enjoy pan, we had the larger bands putting on an activity to enjoy pan, and through the entire year.”

She said Tobago is ready to host the medium bands final at the Dwight Yorke Stadium on February 16.

“Many have pledged their support by purchasing their tickets and booking their accommodations. It’s going to be a massive Tobago pan party.”

Pan Trinbago has had discussions with Caribbean Airlines and the Port Authority to help with the influx of travellers to Tobago for the event.

On Thursday, the organisation’s external relations officer, Dane Gulston, called for more support for bands.

He said unsponsored bands outnumber the sponsored bands and, while they are thankful for the $2 million in sponsorship, many bands are struggling to raise funds to keep going.

On Friday, Ramsey-Moore echoed Gulston’s call.

“We have also called for more investment in youth in pan. It's more than just a festival. It’s all a part of the social transformation. This will also play a meaningful role in our development as a people.”

She told Newsday, Pan Trinbago had helped over 30 bands with T-shirts as well as a stipend.